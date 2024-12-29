Left Menu

Kavelashvili’s Controversial Presidency: Unveiling a New Political Era in Georgia

Mikheil Kavelashvili has been inaugurated as Georgia's president, a move seen by the opposition as a victory for Russia. This marks a continuation of the Georgian Dream's power, amidst accusations of authoritarianism and protests over EU negotiations and recent political reforms.

Updated: 29-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:43 IST
Former soccer star Mikheil Kavelashvili has officially taken office as the president of Georgia, a result the opposition views as favorable to Russia and detrimental to the nation's EU ambitions. The ruling Georgian Dream party maintains its electoral dominance, raising concerns among pro-Western factions.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, critical of Georgian Dream's pro-Russia stance, called for fresh elections. Protests erupted following the government's suspension of EU talks, with demonstrators confronting riot police, indicating significant unrest.

Kavelashvili's presidency is met with skepticism due to its alleged tilt towards Moscow. His past accomplishments as a Premier League striker contrast with political controversies, such as a law echoing Russia's restrictive policies, casting doubts on Georgia's democratic progression.

