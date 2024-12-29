Cremation Controversy: Political Tensions Over Manmohan Singh's Final Journey

The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has transcended mourning and spurred a fierce political battle. On Sunday, BJP MP Anurag Thakur publicly denounced Congress, accusing them of exploiting Singh's death for political gain. Thakur expressed disappointment, urging Rahul Gandhi to apologize to the nation for dragging politics into a solemn event.

BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri echoed these sentiments, suggesting that Congress was orchestrating a controversy around Singh's cremation arrangements. He detailed how protocol was followed, referencing past practices during the UPA government, where Congress had dictated the funeral arrangements for their leaders without contention.

Meanwhile, prominent Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manickam Tagore, have criticized the BJP-led government for failing to conduct Singh's cremation with dignity. They allege that the final rites took place at an unsuitable, crowded location lacking decorum for visiting dignitaries. Congress accuses the government of disrespecting Singh's esteemed legacy and the Sikh community, intensifying the war of words between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)