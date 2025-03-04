Bilaspur's Rail Connection: Anurag Thakur's Strategic Vision Amidst Funding Challenges

Anurag Thakur, a BJP MP, declared on Tuesday that Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur would be linked to the nation's rail network by September 2027. He censured the state's Congress government, claiming it failed to allocate adequate funding for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway project.

The former Union minister emphasized that the Centre has been financing the significant railway initiative, which bears strategic and tourism value. Thakur accused the Congress administration of diverting funds supplied by the Union government for alternate uses.

He further stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a significant banking revolution occurred, with millions of new bank accounts opened. During his visit to Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, Thakur inaugurated a new bank branch, alongside BJP MLA J R Katwal.

