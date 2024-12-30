Political Shifts and Himalayan Challenges: Nepal 2024 in Perspective

The tradition of political shifts persisted in Nepal throughout 2024, as K P Sharma Oli started his fourth term as prime minister, leading a new coalition seen as favoring China, a move observed cautiously by India.

Oli's return was marked by a power-sharing deal with Sher Bahadur Deuba, resulting from Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda's failed trust vote, and changing coalition dynamics. Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements flourished, involving key visits between Nepal and India, discussing collaborations across various sectors, including energy and infrastructure.

The challenges of natural calamities haunted Nepal once again, with significant losses due to floods and landslides. However, mountaineering achievements and attempts to position Nepal as a LGBTQ-friendly destination, through 'Pink Tourism', signified the country's diverse social and cultural strides amidst its ongoing political and economic negotiations.

