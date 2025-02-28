Left Menu

Tremors in the Himalayas: Earthquake Strikes Near Kathmandu

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit north of Kathmandu, Nepal, around Bhairab Kunda in the Sindhupalchok District. The German Research Center recorded a 5.6 magnitude and the U.S. Geological Survey a 5.5. No major damage or casualties reported, though minor injuries and landslides occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck north of Kathmandu in Nepal on Friday, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported.

The tremor's epicenter was near Bhairab Kunda in Nepal's Sindhupalchok District, close to the Himalayan mountain range bordering Tibet. While Germany's Research Center for Geosciences noted a 5.6 magnitude at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded it at 5.5.

Despite the earthquake's intensity, no significant damage or casualties were reported. However, Pasang Nurpu Sherpa, chairman of the rural municipality where the epicenter is located, noted landslides in less populated areas. Minor injuries and building cracks were reported, but the region has not experienced severe disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

