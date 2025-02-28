Tremors in the Himalayas: Earthquake Strikes Near Kathmandu

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck north of Kathmandu in Nepal on Friday, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported.

The tremor's epicenter was near Bhairab Kunda in Nepal's Sindhupalchok District, close to the Himalayan mountain range bordering Tibet. While Germany's Research Center for Geosciences noted a 5.6 magnitude at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded it at 5.5.

Despite the earthquake's intensity, no significant damage or casualties were reported. However, Pasang Nurpu Sherpa, chairman of the rural municipality where the epicenter is located, noted landslides in less populated areas. Minor injuries and building cracks were reported, but the region has not experienced severe disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)