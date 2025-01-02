Lalu's Open Doors for Nitish Amid NDA Loyalty Assurance: A Political Balancing Act

In a recent political development, Union Minister and JDU leader Lallan Singh affirmed his party's unwavering commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the wake of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement suggesting an open alliance offer to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media, Singh responded to Yadav's overture without explicitly engaging with it, emphasizing the freedom of expression that entitles individuals to voice opinions freely. "We are with the NDA and with full firmness," Singh stated, underscoring his party's steadfast position.

The statements from Lalu Prasad Yadav were further contextualized by his son, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who downplayed his father's remarks as a conventional political calmative gesture. "You keep asking him this; what else would he say? He said this just to calm you all down," Tejashwi remarked, suggesting a strategic layer to the elder Yadav's words.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav forges ahead with his own political commitments. Earlier this week, he unveiled a plan for Bihar's future, projecting an optimistic vision for 2025 that includes tackling unemployment and reversing migration out of the state. Outlining his intentions at a public event, Tejashwi vowed to create a new government prioritizing education, medical infrastructure, income growth, irrigation, and administrative reforms. He expressed confidence in gaining public support to realize these goals. "If the blessings of all the people are with us, then we will succeed in our resolution," he declared, reaffirming the focus on economic advancement and social welfare in Bihar's agenda for the coming year.

