Political Showdown: Dikshit Critiques Kejriwal's Educational Efforts in Delhi
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticizes AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's work in Delhi, labeling it as 'common' with no tangible impact. Dikshit argues that Sheila Dikshit's administration progressed faster, especially in education. His comments follow a statement by Delhi CM Atishi contrasting Kejriwal's efforts with PM Modi's recent initiatives.
In a fierce political confrontation, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his governance in Delhi, calling it 'common' with no real impact. Dikshit pointed out that during Sheila Dikshit's tenure, the pace of progress, notably in education, was significantly faster than under Kejriwal's administration.
Speaking to ANI, Dikshit stated, 'I have consistently maintained that whatever Arvind Kejriwal has achieved in Delhi is commonplace. Even in education, the work during Sheila Dixit's era surpassed that of the current government. Kejriwal claims AAP has achieved exemplary feats, yet there's no substantial reality on the ground.'
Dikshit's critique comes after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi lauded Kejriwal's efforts in education compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Atishi highlighted that while Modi has only laid the foundation for three colleges in ten years, Kejriwal has facilitated best education arrangements for Delhi's youth. PM Modi, meanwhile, criticized AAP's handling of school education funds and projects.
