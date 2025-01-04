Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes AAP Over Neglect in Muslim-Dominated Areas Ahead of Delhi Elections

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused Delhi's AAP government of dumping garbage and neglecting development in Muslim-majority areas. He filed RTI applications questioning the share of Muslims in government housing schemes and criticized election-only announcements. BJP released a candidate list for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, anticipated in February 2025.

Updated: 04-01-2025 17:35 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a stinging critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Arvind Kejriwal. Owaisi questioned the AAP's track record in developing Muslim-dominated areas, alleging that these regions have been systematically neglected.

Owaisi claimed that garbage from across the capital is being dumped in constituencies with significant Muslim populations. He further alleged a lack of essential infrastructure such as clinics and schools in these areas. Emphasizing his concerns, Owaisi mentioned filing multiple RTI applications to ascertain the extent to which Muslims benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing scheme.

Amidst these assertions, the Election Commission has yet to announce official dates for the Delhi polls, likely in February 2025. Meanwhile, the BJP released its initial list of 29 candidates, including key figures like Dushyant Gautam and Arvinder Singh Lovely. The AAP, which secured a landslide victory in previous elections, faces a challenging political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

