Trump's Legal Battle: Presidential Immunity and the Hush Money Saga

Donald Trump has requested a New York judge to postpone his January 10 sentencing related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal team plans to appeal the decisions denying case dismissal based on presidential immunity and transition period demands.

The lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, have asked Justice Juan Merchan to delay sentencing as the appeals proceed. Should a delay be granted, sentencing prior to Trump's January 20 inauguration appears unlikely. Merchan, who set the sentencing date, indicated Trump might not face significant legal repercussions.

The hush money case marks the first instance of a U.S. president, sitting or former, charged and convicted of a crime. Trump, convicted on 34 counts of falsifying records, has long contended that the case aims to damage his re-election efforts. The judge signalled that an unconditional discharge could be more fitting given the impending inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)