US Domestic Highlights: From Manhattan Congestion Fees to Legal Battles

A summary of US domestic news includes NYC's new $9 congestion fee, Rudy Giuliani's civil contempt ruling, Enrique Tarrio's pardon request, Indian companies indicted for fentanyl ingredients, Trump's legal challenges, Minneapolis police reforms, Boeing's ongoing issues, and CIA's historical surveillance on Latino groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 05:22 IST
In a bid to combat traffic congestion, New York City has implemented a $9 congestion fee for drivers entering Manhattan. The initiative, the first of its kind in the U.S., aims to fund mass transit and alleviate gridlock, despite attempts by New Jersey to delay its enforcement through the legal system.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been found in civil contempt in a case involving allegations of election misinformation. A judge ruled against Giuliani after he failed to comply with requests for asset information from Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, related to a defamation suit.

On the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has requested a pardon from Donald Trump. Tarrio, sentenced to 22 years for his role in the attack, argues for clemency despite the gravity of the charges against him, highlighting ongoing tensions around the event.

