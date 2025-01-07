Trump's Expansionist Vision: Panama Canal and Greenland in the Crosshairs

President-elect Donald Trump announced potential military and economic strategies to reclaim U.S. dominance over the Panama Canal and Danish-controlled Greenland. The remarks were made during a press briefing in which Trump expanded on his strategic priorities.

Trump declared, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two," signaling openness to using coercive measures in both regions. He emphasized, "We need them for economic security," highlighting the economic motivations behind his proposed actions.

Additionally, he expressed intentions to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and reaffirmed his commitment to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. His recent statements reflect a broader, assertive geopolitical agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)