Trump's Expansionist Vision: Panama Canal and Greenland in the Crosshairs
President-elect Donald Trump has suggested potential military and economic actions to regain U.S. control over the Panama Canal and acquire Greenland. He also plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico and impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, aligning with his broader expansionist agenda.
President-elect Donald Trump announced potential military and economic strategies to reclaim U.S. dominance over the Panama Canal and Danish-controlled Greenland. The remarks were made during a press briefing in which Trump expanded on his strategic priorities.
Trump declared, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two," signaling openness to using coercive measures in both regions. He emphasized, "We need them for economic security," highlighting the economic motivations behind his proposed actions.
Additionally, he expressed intentions to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and reaffirmed his commitment to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. His recent statements reflect a broader, assertive geopolitical agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Exporters Eye US Market Amid Looming Tariffs
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Canada-U.S. Trade Tariffs Meeting
CITI Urges Government to Boost Textile Exports Amidst Shifting US Tariffs
Canadian Ministers' Diplomacy Blitz at Mar-a-Lago to Thwart Tariffs
China Slashes Import Tariffs to Boost Green Development