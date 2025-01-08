Political Drama Unfolds: AAP's Housing Controversy Fuels Tensions

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of inherent "hypocrisy" and "drama" in its operations amid heated controversy over the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. Chouhan criticized AAP's previous stance of not needing official housing, which stands in stark contrast to the current disputes over residences. "People are fed up with this drama; AAP's real face has been exposed," Chouhan remarked, speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Addressing the topic of 'One Nation One Election', Chouhan expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that ongoing election cycles disrupt national development. He commented, "Constant election preparations span the entire year, acting as a barrier to progress." According to Chouhan, every decision by the Prime Minister is taken with the nation's best interest in mind.

Chouhan's comments come amid significant unrest following attempts by AAP members Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh to enter the Delhi CM's residence, which were thwarted by police. The AAP march was in response to allegations by the BJP that the CM's residence is lavishly equipped with amenities like swimming pools and a golden commode. In a counter-move, AAP leaders, after being barred from the Delhi CM's residence, proceeded to the Prime Minister's residence, challenging the BJP to provide public access to both official houses. "We aimed to settle this 'your house versus my house' debate by letting the public see both residences," asserted Bharadwaj, after their attempt was blocked.

