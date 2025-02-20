Controversial Video Sparks Political Drama in Goa

The Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president, Amit Palekar, has been summoned by police for further questioning due to a controversial video linked to Siddiqui Suleman Khan, an accused in multiple land grab cases. Palekar, who has already been questioned twice, is expected to appear before the Old Goa police on Friday.

An ongoing investigation suggests the video, released by Khan after escaping police custody, accused authorities of facilitating his escape. A subsequent video further implicated Palekar, leading to his summons. The police insist on ascertaining facts surrounding Khan's escape from a Goa jail last December.

Police have warned of potential consequences under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, should Palekar fail to comply with the summons. He has, however, assured compliance while expressing concerns over being treated more as an accused rather than a witness in the affair.

