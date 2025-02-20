Controversial Video Sparks Political Drama in Goa
Goa AAP president Amit Palekar is summoned again by police over a controversial video related to an accused in land grab cases. Palekar, previously questioned, faces potential arrest if he fails to comply. The video suggests police facilitated the accused's escape, further implicating Palekar.
- Country:
- India
The Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president, Amit Palekar, has been summoned by police for further questioning due to a controversial video linked to Siddiqui Suleman Khan, an accused in multiple land grab cases. Palekar, who has already been questioned twice, is expected to appear before the Old Goa police on Friday.
An ongoing investigation suggests the video, released by Khan after escaping police custody, accused authorities of facilitating his escape. A subsequent video further implicated Palekar, leading to his summons. The police insist on ascertaining facts surrounding Khan's escape from a Goa jail last December.
Police have warned of potential consequences under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, should Palekar fail to comply with the summons. He has, however, assured compliance while expressing concerns over being treated more as an accused rather than a witness in the affair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Palekar
- Goa
- AAP
- land grab
- Siddiqui Suleman Khan
- police summons
- video
- arrest
- BNSS
- investigation
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Demands Status Report on Jafrabad Protest Videos
Outrage in Balochistan: Family Challenges Coerced Video of Abducted Asma Baloch
Prime Video Unveils New Series 'Gram Chikitsalay': A Playful Journey Awaits
Assam Police Summons Top YouTubers in Obscenity Case
Suzhal--The Vortex: Thrilling Return with Compelling Season 2 on Prime Video