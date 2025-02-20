Left Menu

Controversial Video Sparks Political Drama in Goa

Goa AAP president Amit Palekar is summoned again by police over a controversial video related to an accused in land grab cases. Palekar, previously questioned, faces potential arrest if he fails to comply. The video suggests police facilitated the accused's escape, further implicating Palekar.

Updated: 20-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president, Amit Palekar, has been summoned by police for further questioning due to a controversial video linked to Siddiqui Suleman Khan, an accused in multiple land grab cases. Palekar, who has already been questioned twice, is expected to appear before the Old Goa police on Friday.

An ongoing investigation suggests the video, released by Khan after escaping police custody, accused authorities of facilitating his escape. A subsequent video further implicated Palekar, leading to his summons. The police insist on ascertaining facts surrounding Khan's escape from a Goa jail last December.

Police have warned of potential consequences under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, should Palekar fail to comply with the summons. He has, however, assured compliance while expressing concerns over being treated more as an accused rather than a witness in the affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

