Congress Unveils 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' Amid Trust Deficit Concerns
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress introduced the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' promising a Rs 25 lakh health cover per family. However, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai criticizes the party, citing a loss of public trust. Congress, struggling in past elections, faces stiff competition from AAP's proven governance.
In a bid to regain footing in the political arena ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress has announced the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', a notable initiative promising a health cover of Rs 25 lakh per family. The announcement, spearheaded by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was described as a potential 'game changer' for Delhi's healthcare landscape.
Despite this ambitious policy rollout, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed skepticism about the Congress's prospects, stating that trust erosion among voters is a significant barrier. "The people have lost faith in them," he remarked, underlining the uphill battle Congress faces in the upcoming elections.
The electoral contest is poised to be intense, with AAP's stronghold fortified by its achievements in education and healthcare. Following a sweeping victory in 2020, securing 62 of the 70 seats, AAP remains a formidable opponent as Congress attempts a comeback amidst emerging political strategies and promises.
