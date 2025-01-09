Left Menu

Army Chief Joseph Aoun Poised to End Lebanon's Presidential Standstill

Lebanon's parliament is expected to elect army chief Joseph Aoun as president, ending a leadership void since 2022. This development marks a shift in Lebanon's political landscape, showing the waning influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Aoun is a U.S.-approved candidate supported by Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon's parliament is on the verge of electing army chief Joseph Aoun as president, according to three senior political sources, potentially ending a presidential void that has persisted since 2022. The election highlights the reduced influence of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.

This political milestone serves as the first significant test of Lebanon's power dynamics since Hezbollah faced setbacks following last year's Israel conflict and the ousting of Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad. Aoun's candidacy gained momentum as Suleiman Frangieh withdrew in support of Aoun, despite initial reservations from Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement.

International backing appears strong for Aoun, with Western and Arab diplomatic efforts intensifying to secure his election. With U.S. and Saudi endorsements, Aoun could bring a 'new phase' for Lebanon, especially in stabilizing the post-war economic and political landscape.

