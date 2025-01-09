Left Menu

The Passing of Rajpal Singh Yadav: A Quiet Pillar of the Yadav Legacy

Rajpal Singh Yadav, elder brother to Shivpal Yadav and uncle to Akhilesh Yadav, passed away at 73 following illness. Known for his philanthropic efforts, Rajpal remained outside active politics despite his family's prominence. He is survived by his wife and sons, with last rites in Saifai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:20 IST
Rajpal Singh Yadav, a respected figure in the prominent Yadav family, has passed away following a prolonged illness at the age of 73. Despite his close ties to the political sphere as the elder brother of Shivpal Singh Yadav and uncle to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rajpal chose a life away from the political limelight.

His passing was announced by Samajwadi Party's national general secretary, Dr. Ram Gopal Yadav, who expressed his sorrow in a heartfelt post. "Rajpal's death is untimely and deeply saddening," he wrote, announcing that the final rites will take place in their native village of Saifai, an event that is expected to draw a significant gathering from the community.

Rajpal was widely recognized for his contributions to society, particularly his efforts in aiding the underprivileged. He is survived by his wife, Premlata Yadav, a district panchayat president, and his sons, Abhishek and Aryan. The community in Saifai, alongside notable figures like Dimple Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, mourns the loss of a man whose quiet dedication left a lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

