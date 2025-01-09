Defiant Return: Mondlane's Claim and Mozambique's Political Turmoil

Mozambique's opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, made a defiant return from self-imposed exile, alleging he won the contested October 9 election. His arrival at Maputo airport was met with supporters, only to be dispersed by security forces using tear gas.

Mondlane's return is independent of political agreements, aimed at proving he did not leave the country out of fear. The political landscape remains tense as Mondlane's claims of electoral fraud intensify unrest, despite the ruling Frelimo party's victory confirmation.

The unrest has resulted in hundreds of deaths, business disruptions, and intensified border tensions. As Frelimo's winner Daniel Chapo's inauguration approaches, Mozambique faces potential further upheaval in its ongoing political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)