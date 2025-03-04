Chaos in Serbian Parliament: Opposition's Tear Gas Tactics

In a dramatic turn of events, Serbian opposition deputies resorted to deploying smoke grenades and tear gas during a parliamentary session on Tuesday. This chaotic display was in protest against government policies and in support of ongoing student demonstrations.

The protests, initially sparked by the tragic collapse of a train station roof that resulted in 15 fatalities four months ago, have evolved into a significant challenge to the Serbian government. During the session, opposition members rushed towards the parliamentary speaker, resulting in clashes with security personnel.

Amidst the turmoil, Speaker Ana Brnabic reported injuries to two lawmakers, including a critical incident involving Jasmina Obradovic of the SNS. Despite the chaos, Brnabic insisted on legislative continuity. The parliament was tasked with addressing pivotal student demands concerning university funding and noting the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, though the ruling coalition's agenda items incited opposition anger.

