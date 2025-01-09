Joseph Aoun's Presidential Elevation Marks New Era for Lebanon

In a significant political shift, Lebanon's parliament has elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president, illustrating a realignment of the nation's power dynamics.

The election underscores Hezbollah's reduced influence following regional conflicts and marks a resurgence of Saudi involvement, buoyed by Western support.

Aoun's presidency is anticipated to rejuvenate Lebanon's political institutions and foster international economic aid, crucial for the country's recovery from economic turmoil and war-related devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)