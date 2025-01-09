Jimmy Carter: A Statesman's Lasting Legacy Amid Farewell Tributes

The state funeral of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, took place at the Washington National Cathedral, drawing mourners from across the nation. Known for his dedication to honesty and kindness, Carter's life and legacy were celebrated by notable figures mourners including several former U.S. presidents.

President Joe Biden delivered a heartfelt eulogy, while Donald Trump and President Barack Obama exchanged greetings. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and numerous other dignitaries attended, underscoring the global impact of Carter's efforts in peacebuilding and humanitarian causes.

Throughout his life, Carter remained committed to his faith and philanthropy. His grandson remembered him as a devoted Sunday school teacher and a relentless advocate for peace. Carter's enduring friendship with former rival Gerald Ford was also commemorated during the service, highlighting his ability to forge deep bonds beyond political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)