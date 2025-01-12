Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar Advocates for Refuge for Sheikh Hasina Amidst Political Turmoil

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a former diplomat and Congress leader, supports allowing Sheikh Hasina to stay in India indefinitely amidst political unrest. He emphasizes the importance of dialogue between India and Bangladesh and discusses Indo-Pak relations, critiquing the Modi government while praising former PM Manmohan Singh's diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:31 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

At the 16th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, Mani Shankar Aiyar, a former diplomat and Congress leader, voiced his support for deposed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating she should be allowed to remain in India as long as desired amid ongoing political instability.

Aiyar emphasized the necessity of continuous dialogue between India and Bangladesh, following the recent visit of Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka. He also discussed the broader geopolitical context, criticizing the current Indian government's approach to Pakistan and lauding former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's diplomatic achievements with them.

Aiyar, engaging with his audience on his recent book, also touched upon personal anecdotes, his relations within the Congress party, and current regional tensions, underscoring the need for nuanced political strategies over rigid postures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

