Minister Puri Criticizes Delhi Govt Over CAG Report Delays Impacting Elections

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched a scathing critique against the AAP-led Delhi government on Monday, accusing them of stalling the submission of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, essential for legislative discussion. Puri indicated that this delay could significantly influence the impending Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Puri highlighted, "There are as many as 14 CAG reports on issues ranging from finance, public health, liquor, etc... The High Court's ruling today emphasized the need for these reports to be presented to the Speaker, sparking necessary discussions. The government's procrastination in submitting these documents triggers suspicion. If a scam is involved, election outcomes may be affected," he stated emphatically.

This accusation follows the Delhi High Court's stern rebuke of the local government's lethargic approach. The court pointed out the failure to promptly forward CAG reports to the Speaker and engage in parliamentary debate. Justice Sachin Datta interrogated the authorities' manipulative maneuvers, accusing them of sabotaging scheduled sessions.

Moreover, the court observed that the dilatory tactics in dealing with the CAG report cast doubt on the government's integrity. These reports unveiled a staggering revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore attributed to anomalies in the Delhi government's excise policy. Major infractions included policy objective deviations, lack of transparency in pricing, and unpunished licensure violations.

The CAG detailed how mishandling, such as not re-tendering surrendered licenses resulted in a Rs 890 crore deficit, while zonal license exemptions cost an additional Rs 941 crore loss. Such findings stoke debates around governance efficacy just as election fervor heats up.

