Austria's Far-Right Leader Herbert Kickl Poised to Tackle Budget Deficit

Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl announced Monday that he and the conservative Austrian People's Party have reached an agreement to address the nation's budget deficit, marking a significant step towards Austria's first post-World War II government led by the far right.

Kickl, whose Freedom Party emerged victorious in Austria's recent parliamentary election, has been tasked with forming a government with the Austrian People's Party. Previous attempts by the latter to form a coalition failed due to disagreements over financial strategies.

The coalition aims to save 6.3 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in 2023 to meet the European Union's deficit mandate, focusing on closing tax loopholes and reducing subsidies, rather than imposing new taxes. Talks continue without a confirmed outcome, with interim leadership in play as Austria's political future remains uncertain.

