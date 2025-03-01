Left Menu

India's Household Savings Decline Amid Rising Personal Loans

India's savings are under pressure due to a sharp increase in unsecured personal loans, a report by Blume Research suggests. The country's household financial savings have dwindled, overshadowing the nation's overall stable savings rate and raising alarms over economic sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:25 IST
India's Household Savings Decline Amid Rising Personal Loans
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A report by Blume Research highlights a concerning trend in India: household financial savings are decreasing due to a spike in unsecured personal loans. The report underlines the need for a strong savings rate in light of India's low foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and suggests that household financial savings are dwindling while liabilities rise.

The report states that household savings, which were a major component of the national savings at 84% in FY00, have dropped to 61% in FY23. Financial savings have decreased from 10.1% to 5% of GDP, with liabilities climbing from 2% to 5.8%. A notable aspect is the rise in non-housing debt, surpassing levels seen in many other economies.

The proliferation of consumer loans is driving this debt increase. Consumer loans have soared from 21% of total credit in FY16 to 34% in FY24, while industry loans have fallen from 42% to 34%. Small Ticket Personal Loans (STPL), facilitated by non-banking financial companies and fintech firms, are accelerating household liabilities, causing concerns for long-term economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025