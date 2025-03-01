India's Household Savings Decline Amid Rising Personal Loans

A report by Blume Research highlights a concerning trend in India: household financial savings are decreasing due to a spike in unsecured personal loans. The report underlines the need for a strong savings rate in light of India's low foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and suggests that household financial savings are dwindling while liabilities rise.

The report states that household savings, which were a major component of the national savings at 84% in FY00, have dropped to 61% in FY23. Financial savings have decreased from 10.1% to 5% of GDP, with liabilities climbing from 2% to 5.8%. A notable aspect is the rise in non-housing debt, surpassing levels seen in many other economies.

The proliferation of consumer loans is driving this debt increase. Consumer loans have soared from 21% of total credit in FY16 to 34% in FY24, while industry loans have fallen from 42% to 34%. Small Ticket Personal Loans (STPL), facilitated by non-banking financial companies and fintech firms, are accelerating household liabilities, causing concerns for long-term economic stability.

