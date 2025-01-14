Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Campaign with Scathing Criticism on Delhi’s Political Landscape

As Delhi Assembly elections approach, Rahul Gandhi campaigns fervently, targeting Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP. Emphasizing concerns about infrastructure and public welfare, he promises a caste census under Congress leadership. Delhi elections, pivotal for AAP and BJP, will witness high-stakes political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:27 IST
In the escalating battle for the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has amplified his campaign efforts in Rithala. On Tuesday, Gandhi engaged directly with local residents, partaking in the traditional Makar Sankranti 'dahi-chura' celebrations.

Gandhi subsequently took to social media platform X, launching a pointed critique against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Through a video highlighting alleged deficiencies in the city's infrastructure and services, he satirically remarked on Delhi's status under Kejriwal's governance, dubbing it the 'Paris of India.' This remark underscores the heated political climate as parties intensify their campaigns.

Earlier, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of undermining the nation's Constitution, pledging a nationwide caste census if Congress assumes power. He criticized both the BJP and AAP for their records on inflation and poverty alleviation.

The single-phase assembly polls are slated for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. Key political players in Delhi's electoral battleground include the AAP, seeking a third term, and the BJP, with the Congress aiming for a comeback after electoral setbacks. Nominations close on January 17, with scrutiny on January 18 and withdrawal by January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

