Biden Reflects on Leadership: Strength, Prosperity, and Security

In a reflective letter, President Joe Biden touted the United States' resilience and growth during his tenure. Emerging from pandemic-induced challenges, Biden emphasized America's economic recovery and achievements under his administration.

Highlighting the nation's economic stability, Biden noted a record creation of 16.6 million jobs, a strong global leadership in science and innovation, and significant strides in manufacturing. These achievements, he said, reflect a nation united in its pursuit of prosperity and equality.

Biden, concluding his presidency, expressed gratitude for his 50-year public service journey and the opportunity to lead the nation. He emphasized the shared ideals of equality and liberty, urging Americans to continue striving towards these principles.

