Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Accusations Between India and Pakistan

Pakistan has dismissed accusations from India's Defense Minister and Army Chief concerning terrorism links. India's leaders allege Pakistan's involvement in destabilizing Indian territories. Pakistan refutes these claims, labeling them as politically motivated and emphasizing diplomatic solutions for peace. The dispute underscores ongoing territorial tensions over Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Wednesday, Pakistan rejected accusations by India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, describing them as unfounded.

Singh claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan aims to destabilize India by sponsoring terrorism, demanding action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under threat of consequences.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Army dismissed India's claims as politically motivated, urging recognition of Kashmir as a disputed territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

