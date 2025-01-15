Wealth and Politics: AAP's Pramila Tokas Declares Assets Ahead of Delhi Polls

AAP candidate Pramila Tokas has entered the race for the RK Puram constituency by filing her nomination with asset declarations totalling Rs 28.11 crore.

Her affidavit reveals a class 12 educational qualification from 1996, with income derived from her salary, rental properties, and business ventures.

Her husband, Dhiraj Kumar Tokas, a former MLA, adds significantly to their financial disclosure. Their combined assets, including extensive gold holdings, amount to Rs 72.63 crore. The Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)