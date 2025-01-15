Wealth and Politics: AAP's Pramila Tokas Declares Assets Ahead of Delhi Polls
AAP candidate Pramila Tokas has filed her nomination for the RK Puram constituency with declared assets worth Rs 28.11 crore. Together with her husband, their assets total Rs 72.63 crore. The couple disclosed income from salary, rental, and business in their affidavits amid the approaching Delhi assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP candidate Pramila Tokas has entered the race for the RK Puram constituency by filing her nomination with asset declarations totalling Rs 28.11 crore.
Her affidavit reveals a class 12 educational qualification from 1996, with income derived from her salary, rental properties, and business ventures.
Her husband, Dhiraj Kumar Tokas, a former MLA, adds significantly to their financial disclosure. Their combined assets, including extensive gold holdings, amount to Rs 72.63 crore. The Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, with results expected on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Gears Up for 2024-25 Municipal Elections with 6,496 Nominations
Bihar Ministers' Wealth Disclosure: Nitish Kumar and Colleagues Reveal Assets
Call for Centralized Portal to Access Unclaimed Financial Assets
Aman Sehrawat Sets Sights on Olympic Gold After Arjun Nomination
Enforcement Directorate Seizes Assets in Maharashtra Money Laundering Case