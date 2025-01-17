Pence Advocates for Renewed U.S. Commitment to Taiwan Amidst Tensions

In a visit to Taipei, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called for renewed American commitment to Taiwan's defense, urging the incoming Trump administration to provide necessary support amidst rising Chinese tensions. Pence highlighted the importance of strengthening military and trade ties with the island nation.

Pence, emphasizing bipartisan agreement within Washington, warned of China being the greatest strategic threat to the United States and its allies. His remarks come as Taiwan faces increased military pressure from Beijing, which refuses to engage with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, labeling him a 'separatist'.

Despite their strained relationship, Pence's plea aligns with previous support from Trump's first administration towards Taiwan. His call for a free trade pact underscores the strategic and economic importance of Taiwan in the region's geopolitical landscape.

