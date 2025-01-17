Left Menu

Pence Advocates for Renewed U.S. Commitment to Taiwan Amidst Tensions

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, visiting Taipei, urged the incoming Trump administration to reaffirm support for Taiwan. He emphasized America's commitment to Taiwan's defense amidst Chinese pressure, suggesting military aid and free trade agreements. Pence highlighted bipartisan consensus on China's strategic threat to the U.S. and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a visit to Taipei, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called for renewed American commitment to Taiwan's defense, urging the incoming Trump administration to provide necessary support amidst rising Chinese tensions. Pence highlighted the importance of strengthening military and trade ties with the island nation.

Pence, emphasizing bipartisan agreement within Washington, warned of China being the greatest strategic threat to the United States and its allies. His remarks come as Taiwan faces increased military pressure from Beijing, which refuses to engage with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, labeling him a 'separatist'.

Despite their strained relationship, Pence's plea aligns with previous support from Trump's first administration towards Taiwan. His call for a free trade pact underscores the strategic and economic importance of Taiwan in the region's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

