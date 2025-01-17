Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP Targets AAP Over Metro Fare Concession

In a charged political landscape, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Friday launched a scathing critique of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that Delhi residents are eager to dismiss what Chugh termed the 'AAP-DA tragedy'. He sarcastically remarked on Kejriwal's sudden interest in the metro, suggesting it was too little, too late.

Chugh accused Kejriwal of neglecting to even pen a single impactful letter during his tenure. He also pointed fingers at those allegedly obstructing the regional rapid transit system's progress, accusing them of shedding 'crocodile tears'. His comments followed Kejriwal's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for a 50% metro fare reduction for students.

This proposal, however, has not been universally welcomed. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit deemed it 'irresponsible' and questioned AAP's failure to implement previous similar ideas. With the Delhi assembly elections slated for February 5, political tension mounts as AAP, BJP, and Congress gear up for a fierce contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)