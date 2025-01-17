BJP Promises Significant Welfare Measures in Delhi Polls Manifesto

The BJP has announced its intentions for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, promising substantial welfare measures for citizens, as revealed in the first portion of their manifesto, the 'Sankalp Patra'.

Party president JP Nadda detailed initiatives including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women and a Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens, vowing to maintain current welfare schemes if elected.

The announcement took aim at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, with Nadda assuring investigation into alleged corruption and promising to introduce the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme for additional health benefits, should the BJP assume power.

(With inputs from agencies.)