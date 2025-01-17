Left Menu

BJP Promises Significant Welfare Measures in Delhi Polls Manifesto

BJP president JP Nadda unveiled the party's manifesto for the Delhi elections, pledging monthly aid of Rs 2,500 for women, Rs 500 LPG cylinders, and pensions for seniors. Nadda highlighted the manifesto as a foundation for a developed Delhi while vowing to continue existing welfare schemes and investigate corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:30 IST
BJP Promises Significant Welfare Measures in Delhi Polls Manifesto
J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has announced its intentions for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, promising substantial welfare measures for citizens, as revealed in the first portion of their manifesto, the 'Sankalp Patra'.

Party president JP Nadda detailed initiatives including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women and a Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens, vowing to maintain current welfare schemes if elected.

The announcement took aim at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, with Nadda assuring investigation into alleged corruption and promising to introduce the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme for additional health benefits, should the BJP assume power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025