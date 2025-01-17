Run for Democracy: Boosting Voter Participation in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's South Zone has announced a 'Run for Democracy' event, designed to increase voter turnout for the Delhi Assembly elections. Set to take place three days before voting, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about citizens' democratic rights and responsibilities.

Deputy Commissioner Badal Kumar stated that the five-kilometer run will start at Nexus Select Citywalk in Saket. Participants will enjoy refreshments, including pizza, to enhance the festive atmosphere. Special prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female performers.

The event, open to participants of all ages, aims to foster community spirit and enthusiasm for civic participation. Organisers hope it inspires individuals and families to reflect on the importance of voting. This effort underscores the significance of active participation in democracy as political parties intensify their election campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)