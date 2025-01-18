Delhi BJP Chief Demands Clarity from AAP Leaders Over Financial Allegations
At a press conference, BJP's Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva urged AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia to clarify their financial dealings, citing alleged income hikes and suspicious loans. Accusations coincide with upcoming Delhi assembly elections slated for February 5.
- Country:
- India
In a press conference on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva challenged AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged 40% increase in his income during the COVID period of 2020-21. Sachdeva demanded Kejriwal to disclose the source of this income in light of the approaching Delhi elections.
In parallel, questions have also been raised about AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who reportedly took a loan of Rs 1.5 crore from personal acquaintances, circumventing conventional banking channels. This transaction followed the implementation of a controversial liquor policy, previously linked to a Rs 2,026 crore misappropriation.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj joined Sachdeva in criticizing Sisodia, calling for transparency regarding the individuals behind the loan and questioning its timing relative to the liquor policy's rollout. With the Delhi assembly elections imminent, these financial allegations are poised to become a focal issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
