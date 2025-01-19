Donald Trump Returns to Washington: A Second Inauguration Amidst Protests and Celebrations
Donald Trump is set to return to Washington for his second inauguration. Amid Arctic temperatures, the swearing-in ceremony will be moved indoors. Protests and celebrations mark the occasion. Notable figures, including tech billionaires and celebrities, are participating in various events, highlighting a remarkable political comeback for Trump.
Donald Trump is headed to Washington for his second inauguration as President, marking an extraordinary political comeback after leaving the office in 2021 under controversial circumstances. The Saturday schedule includes a fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
In preparation for Monday's events, which coincide with bitter Arctic weather, organizers are shifting outdoor activities indoors. Protesters have already begun gathering, echoing the polarized atmosphere of Trump's initial ascent to the presidency eight years ago.
This time, the theme of unity and strength pervades Trump's inauguration, attracting a host of celebrities and tech billionaires. The event promises to be more glitzy than before, as Trump underscores his renewed influence in Washington.
