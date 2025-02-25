Celebrities and Leaders Converge at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 for Holy Dip

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 nears its culmination, highlighted by the final Amrit Snan on Mahashivratri, with a host of celebrities and political leaders participating in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, according to an official statement.

Dignitaries including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Reliance Industries board member Isha Ambani Piramal, and actress Raveena Tandon joined the revered ritual, the Uttar Pradesh government confirmed.

In attendance were Himachal's chief minister and his family, praying for national prosperity, and Jharkhand's leader Mahua Manjhi, praising successful crowd management. This large-scale participation underscores the festival's cultural and spiritual significance, as Mahashivratri approaches.

