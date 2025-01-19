Bangladesh Gears Up for Upcoming Elections Amidst Political Tensions

Bangladesh's Election Commission has confirmed its intention to hold general elections within the timeframe established by the interim government, emphasizing their dedication to transparent and fair electoral processes.

In a recent event, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin outlined the commission's plans for updating voter lists with new equipment provided by the United Nations Development Programme, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

The election schedule, however, has become a subject of political discourse with divergent party demands. The commission remains focused on adhering to legal procedures and maintaining transparency, as highlighted by Nasir Uddin in response to the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)