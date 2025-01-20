Left Menu

The Elusive Journey of Austin Tice: A Decade of Uncertainty and Hope

Austin Tice, an American journalist, has been missing since 2012 after being taken captive in Syria. Despite a 2013 escape attempt in Damascus, he was quickly recaptured. The recent ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has renewed efforts to locate Tice, though his fate remains uncertain.

Updated: 20-01-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 03:54 IST
In 2013, Austin Tice, an American journalist, briefly escaped from a Damascus prison after months in captivity. Tice, a former Marine turned reporter, was taken hostage in Syria in 2012. His 2013 escape marked the last confirmed sighting of him, as reported by U.S. officials who spoke under anonymity.

After Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent ousting, a massive search has been reignited for Tice. He was initially captured by a pro-government militia, with his 2013 escape serving as the strongest evidence linking his captivity to Assad's regime, according to U.S. officials. However, his current location and status remain unknown.

Tice's family, expressing frustration with the U.S. government's efforts, are gathered in Washington, hoping for his safe return. Despite thousands of tips since his disappearance, U.S. agencies have struggled to obtain verifiable information. President Joe Biden recently expressed optimism about Tice's fate, keeping hope alive for his family and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

