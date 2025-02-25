Left Menu

Elon Musk's Federal Ultimatum Creates Turmoil in U.S. Government

Elon Musk's message demanding federal employees justify their jobs or face termination causes confusion in the U.S. government. Federal agencies are divided in their response as some comply while others ignore the ultimatum. As layoffs continue, questions arise about the extent of Musk's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:31 IST
message

Elon Musk's message warning federal employees to justify their jobs or face termination has stirred confusion throughout the U.S. government. Some agencies are urging compliance with the ultimatum, while others are ignoring it, according to new guidance from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Despite the OPM's advisory, the directive has led to significant tension within the Trump administration. Musk's initiative, under the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has already resulted in over 20,000 staff terminations and buyouts for 75,000 more.

The fallout extends beyond federal workers, impacting companies that contract with the government. Labor unions have legally challenged Musk's actions, and a federal judge has restricted DOGE's access to sensitive data. This power play raises further questions about Musk's unchecked authority in government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

