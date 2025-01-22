Brazil Braces for COP30: Climate Talks Amidst U.S. Withdrawal

In a significant development, Brazil's Ambassador Andre Correa do Lago has been appointed as the head of the COP30 climate summit, which is set to be held in 2025 in the Amazonian city of Belem. This announcement comes amidst the backdrop of President Donald Trump's controversial decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, casting a shadow on the upcoming climate talks.

Ambassador Correa do Lago emphasized that Trump's move would impact preparations for the summit, but he remains optimistic about maintaining dialogue with the U.S. as it remains part of the United Nations climate convention. The summit aims to address pressing challenges such as financing the energy transition for developing countries and new emission reduction commitments.

Preparations for the November conference include doubling Belem's accommodations. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration has prioritized the summit's success, with Correa do Lago's experience pivotal for negotiations. Brazil's past hosts like Azerbaijan and UAE appointed officials linked to oil companies, while Correa do Lago brings extensive climate policy expertise.

