Legal Battle Brews Over Birthright Citizenship as Trump Faces Court Challenges

Several Democratic-led states, civil rights groups, and organizations have filed lawsuits against President Trump's executive order to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. The legality of this order is challenged as it threatens to strip away constitutional rights and federal benefits.

Updated: 22-01-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 01:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic states and civil rights groups filed lawsuits challenging President Trump's executive order rolling back birthright citizenship. The action, taken in federal courts in Boston and Seattle, asserts violations of the U.S. Constitution after Trump's inauguration.

These legal actions target a core aspect of Trump's immigration crackdown. His executive order would deny citizenship to over 150,000 children annually if allowed to proceed, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office.

Further lawsuits from Democratic states and advocacy groups are anticipated, targeting various aspects of Trump's agenda, highlighting ongoing resistance to his policies since taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

