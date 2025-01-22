Legal Battle Brews Over Birthright Citizenship as Trump Faces Court Challenges

Democratic states and civil rights groups filed lawsuits challenging President Trump's executive order rolling back birthright citizenship. The action, taken in federal courts in Boston and Seattle, asserts violations of the U.S. Constitution after Trump's inauguration.

These legal actions target a core aspect of Trump's immigration crackdown. His executive order would deny citizenship to over 150,000 children annually if allowed to proceed, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office.

Further lawsuits from Democratic states and advocacy groups are anticipated, targeting various aspects of Trump's agenda, highlighting ongoing resistance to his policies since taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)