Remembering Hazel Dukes: A Legacy of Civil Rights

Hazel Dukes, a revered civil rights leader and former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), passed away at the age of 92 in New York City. Her extraordinary contributions to racial equity have carved a lasting legacy in the fight for civil rights.

Originally hailing from Alabama, Dukes moved to New York in the 1940s, where she began advocating for racial equity in vital sectors like healthcare, education, and housing. Her dedication was later recognized by President Lyndon B. Johnson when he appointed her to the Head Start program, focusing on the comprehensive needs of preschool children from low-income families.

Honored recently with the Spingarn Medal by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Dukes' commitment to civil rights spanned over seven decades. In 2020, she became the first civilian to administer the oath of office to a governor. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who received the oath from Dukes, was present in her final days, honoring her legacy of resilience and advocacy.

