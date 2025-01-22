Left Menu

JD(U) Withdraws Support in Manipur: Political Shifts Unveiled

The JD(U) in Manipur has withdrawn its support from the BJP-led Biren Singh government, informing the governor of their decision. Despite the withdrawal, the BJP remains unaffected due to its majority. The lone JD(U) MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, is now in the opposition.

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:30 IST

  • India

The political landscape in Manipur sees new developments as JD(U) retracts its support for the BJP-led Biren Singh administration, the party revealed this Wednesday.

Md Abdul Nasir, JD(U)'s sole representative in the Manipur assembly, will take a seat with the opposition following the party's decision.

Despite this political maneuver, the BJP's stronghold remains secure with a majority, alongside support from the Naga People's Front and independent MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

