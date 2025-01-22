JD(U) Withdraws Support in Manipur: Political Shifts Unveiled

The political landscape in Manipur sees new developments as JD(U) retracts its support for the BJP-led Biren Singh administration, the party revealed this Wednesday.

Md Abdul Nasir, JD(U)'s sole representative in the Manipur assembly, will take a seat with the opposition following the party's decision.

Despite this political maneuver, the BJP's stronghold remains secure with a majority, alongside support from the Naga People's Front and independent MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)