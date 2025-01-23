Political Tensions Flare Over Food Allegations at Sacred Hill

In a fresh spurt of political tension, IUML MP K. Navas Kani finds himself at the center of controversy after BJP's Tamil Nadu State President, Annamalai, accused him of consuming non-vegetarian food at the hallowed Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy hill in Madurai.

Kani dismissed these claims as politically motivated, explaining that his visit to the site was strictly to gather information about the grievances facing those visiting the Dargah, which falls under the Waqf Board's jurisdiction. He emphasized that he never ventured to the hill or consumed food there.

Annamalai's condemnation alleged Kani's actions were a breach of secular values and an attempt to incite backlash, branding the visit as disrespectful to the sanctity of the Hindu sacred site. Kani, however, insists BJP is orchestrating confusion for political gain in Tamil Nadu, similar to their tactics in the north.

