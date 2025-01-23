Kerala Congressman Reverses Stance on Waqf Bill Amid Backlash

A turn of events unfolded as Kerala Congress (Joseph) MP Francis George, initially perceived as a supporter of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, clarified his position. George stressed that his comments were misconstrued, aligning with the Congress party's opposition to the bill.

Addressing a protest in Munambam, George highlighted the necessity to safeguard local revenue rights. He criticized the current Waqf Act as a 'draconian law' inappropriate for a democratic nation, advocating for its revision.

The bill has been controversial since being tabled by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, with its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee sparking debates. While initially perceived as supportive, George's recalibration reflects political dynamics within the Congress-led UDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)