Kerala Congressman Reverses Stance on Waqf Bill Amid Backlash
Francis George, a Kerala Congress (Joseph) MP, retracts his initial support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, clarifying misinterpretation of his words. George aligns with UDF and Congress opposition to the bill, emphasizing the protection of local rights in Munambam. The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act to improve regulatory measures.
- Country:
- India
A turn of events unfolded as Kerala Congress (Joseph) MP Francis George, initially perceived as a supporter of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, clarified his position. George stressed that his comments were misconstrued, aligning with the Congress party's opposition to the bill.
Addressing a protest in Munambam, George highlighted the necessity to safeguard local revenue rights. He criticized the current Waqf Act as a 'draconian law' inappropriate for a democratic nation, advocating for its revision.
The bill has been controversial since being tabled by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, with its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee sparking debates. While initially perceived as supportive, George's recalibration reflects political dynamics within the Congress-led UDF.
(With inputs from agencies.)