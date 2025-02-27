Left Menu

Remembering P Raju: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics

Veteran CPI leader and former Kerala legislator P Raju has passed away at the age of 73. A long-serving member of the party's state council, Raju contributed to various committees and served as an MLA from 1991 to 1996. He leaves behind his wife and daughter.

  Country:
  India

P Raju, a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and a former Kerala legislator, passed away at a private hospital on Thursday. He was 73 years old and had been unwell for some time, according to party sources. His funeral arrangements are underway, with his mortal remains kept at the hospital.

Born on July 18, 1951, to N Sivan Pillai and C Chellamma, Raju held several key positions within the CPI. He represented the North Paravur constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 1991 to 1996. Raju also served as the Chairman of the Kerala Assembly Committee on Estimates from 1998 to 2001 and was a prominent figure in the district and state party committees.

Raju's career was marked by dedication to his constituents and his party. In addition to being the Ernakulam district secretary, he was also the president of the AIYF district committee, a CUSAT Senate member, and vice president of the AITUC Kerala State Council. Raju is survived by his wife, B Lathika Kumari, and their daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

