In an escalating conflict, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have exchanged accusations regarding an attack on the Khartoum refinery in Al-Jaili. Both sides have shouldered blame since civil unrest ignited approximately two years prior.

According to a post on social media platform X, the Sudanese army alleges that the 'terrorist' RSF militia, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, intentionally set the refinery ablaze, in an attempt to dismantle vital infrastructure after failing to achieve control over resources and territory.

The RSF has countered these claims, instead attributing destruction to airstrikes by the army. This incident is described as a 'full-fledged war crime,' underscoring the severe consequences of the continued conflict, which, since its eruption in April 2023, has left half of the nation grappling with hunger.

