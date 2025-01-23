Left Menu

Sudan's Refinery Conflict Heats Up: Accusations Amidst Ongoing Strife

The Sudanese army and RSF accuse each other of attacking the Khartoum refinery. Both parties have traded blame since the conflict began two years ago, and tensions have escalated recently. The war, starting in April 2023, has led to severe humanitarian issues, including widespread hunger.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:26 IST
In an escalating conflict, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have exchanged accusations regarding an attack on the Khartoum refinery in Al-Jaili. Both sides have shouldered blame since civil unrest ignited approximately two years prior.

According to a post on social media platform X, the Sudanese army alleges that the 'terrorist' RSF militia, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, intentionally set the refinery ablaze, in an attempt to dismantle vital infrastructure after failing to achieve control over resources and territory.

The RSF has countered these claims, instead attributing destruction to airstrikes by the army. This incident is described as a 'full-fledged war crime,' underscoring the severe consequences of the continued conflict, which, since its eruption in April 2023, has left half of the nation grappling with hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

