Left Menu

Haryana BJP's Strategic Roadmap: Membership Surge and Celebrations

The Haryana BJP core group reviewed membership progress and organizational elections, with 44 lakh new members in Haryana. Discussions included the Constitution Pride Campaign and former PM Vajpayee's birth centenary. The party aims to fully implement election promises and strategizes for upcoming Delhi and municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:53 IST
Haryana BJP's Strategic Roadmap: Membership Surge and Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana BJP's core group convened on Friday to evaluate the progress of its membership campaign and organizational elections. Attendees discussed strategies to bolster party presence and effectiveness.

State President Mohan Lal Badoli presented the meeting's agenda while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted governmental initiatives in the public interest. A significant portion of the meeting delved into the Constitution Pride Campaign, slated to run for a year, alongside ongoing celebrations for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary.

To date, BJP membership in Haryana has soared to 44 lakh, with 41,000 active members. The party remains committed to fulfilling its assembly election promises, with several already accomplished. Badoli indicated robust efforts in the Delhi Assembly elections, supported by Haryana's workforce, and aspirations for solidifying party influence in municipal bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025