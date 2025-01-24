Haryana BJP's Strategic Roadmap: Membership Surge and Celebrations
The Haryana BJP core group reviewed membership progress and organizational elections, with 44 lakh new members in Haryana. Discussions included the Constitution Pride Campaign and former PM Vajpayee's birth centenary. The party aims to fully implement election promises and strategizes for upcoming Delhi and municipal elections.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana BJP's core group convened on Friday to evaluate the progress of its membership campaign and organizational elections. Attendees discussed strategies to bolster party presence and effectiveness.
State President Mohan Lal Badoli presented the meeting's agenda while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted governmental initiatives in the public interest. A significant portion of the meeting delved into the Constitution Pride Campaign, slated to run for a year, alongside ongoing celebrations for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary.
To date, BJP membership in Haryana has soared to 44 lakh, with 41,000 active members. The party remains committed to fulfilling its assembly election promises, with several already accomplished. Badoli indicated robust efforts in the Delhi Assembly elections, supported by Haryana's workforce, and aspirations for solidifying party influence in municipal bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Strategizes for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Amid Leadership Meetings
BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP Unveils Second List for Delhi Assembly Elections: Key Battles Ahead
Congress Finalizes 68 Nominees for Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP's Power Play: Key Alliances Form Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections