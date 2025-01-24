Haryana BJP's Strategic Roadmap: Membership Surge and Celebrations

The Haryana BJP's core group convened on Friday to evaluate the progress of its membership campaign and organizational elections. Attendees discussed strategies to bolster party presence and effectiveness.

State President Mohan Lal Badoli presented the meeting's agenda while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted governmental initiatives in the public interest. A significant portion of the meeting delved into the Constitution Pride Campaign, slated to run for a year, alongside ongoing celebrations for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary.

To date, BJP membership in Haryana has soared to 44 lakh, with 41,000 active members. The party remains committed to fulfilling its assembly election promises, with several already accomplished. Badoli indicated robust efforts in the Delhi Assembly elections, supported by Haryana's workforce, and aspirations for solidifying party influence in municipal bodies.

