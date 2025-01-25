Tensions Rise as Israel Contemplates Extended Stay in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday suggested that Israel may not complete the withdrawal of its forces from Lebanon by the set deadline in a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Washington appears supportive of extending the timeline, highlighting regional stability.

The agreement, reached in November, mandates that Israel withdraw by Sunday while Hezbollah retreats north of the Litani River as Lebanese forces and UN peacekeepers oversee the buffer zone. Netanyahu indicated the withdrawal might stretch beyond 60 days, citing Lebanon's incomplete enforcement.

The Trump administration's National Security Council spokesperson, Brian Hughes, emphasized the importance of a temporary extension to ensure Israeli citizens' safety and support Lebanon's new government. This situation follows a series of retaliatory strikes and escalated conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

