Tensions Rise as Israel Contemplates Extended Stay in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted that Israel may not meet the withdrawal deadline from Lebanon set in a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The Trump administration has indicated support for extending the timeline, citing the need for a temporary extension to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday suggested that Israel may not complete the withdrawal of its forces from Lebanon by the set deadline in a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Washington appears supportive of extending the timeline, highlighting regional stability.

The agreement, reached in November, mandates that Israel withdraw by Sunday while Hezbollah retreats north of the Litani River as Lebanese forces and UN peacekeepers oversee the buffer zone. Netanyahu indicated the withdrawal might stretch beyond 60 days, citing Lebanon's incomplete enforcement.

The Trump administration's National Security Council spokesperson, Brian Hughes, emphasized the importance of a temporary extension to ensure Israeli citizens' safety and support Lebanon's new government. This situation follows a series of retaliatory strikes and escalated conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

