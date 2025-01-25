Left Menu

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Defense Secretary

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality, was confirmed as the U.S. defense secretary with a 50-50 Senate vote, broken by Vice President JD Vance. Hegseth faces scrutiny over his qualifications and past controversies but promises major changes at the Pentagon, emphasizing a 'warrior' mentality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:16 IST
Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and decorated veteran, narrowly clinched the position of U.S. defense secretary after a contentious Senate confirmation process. His appointment was secured by a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance, highlighting the significant leverage President Trump holds over the Republican Party.

Despite significant opposition from Democrats and a few Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation signals a shift in the Pentagon's leadership towards a more aggressive military stance. His past controversies, including accusations of abuse, financial mismanagement, and opposition to women in combat roles, have brought his qualifications into question.

Hegseth's confirmation marks a significant moment in the Trump administration, with the President's influence evident in the Senate's decision-making. As he takes on this pivotal role, Hegseth promises to implement major changes within the military, emphasizing a return to a 'warrior' mentality and facing intense scrutiny from both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

