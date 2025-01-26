Left Menu

Senators Urge Trump to Review Security Stripping Decision Amid Iranian Threats

Two senior Republican senators are urging U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider stripping security details from former officials, including John Bolton. The decision comes as a former official faces threats from Iran following a drone strike against their General in 2020.

Two senior Republican senators have called on U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider his recent decision to revoke security details from former administration officials, including his one-time national security adviser, John Bolton. The plea comes amid heightened threats from Iran against these individuals.

President Trump ended the personal security for Bolton, a vocal critic of his, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others. This action followed accusations in 2022 against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps member for plotting Bolton's murder. Bolton served under Trump until his dismissal in 2019.

Senator Tom Cotton, chair of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, stated on Fox News Sunday that the threat against those involved in the 2020 drone strike killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is ongoing. Similarly, Senator Lindsey Graham expressed concerns on CNN about future recruitment challenges if government officials are left unprotected after taking on foreign powers.

